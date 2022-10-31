The game for virtual reality headsets dedicated to the famous film series about the Ghostbusters now has an official title with Ghostbusters VR: Rise of the Ghost Lordthus obtaining one more subtitle than before, as well as a exit period expected for 2023.

The announcement arrives, appropriately, on the occasion of Halloween, the ideal time for communications on a game of this kind.

Ghostbusters VR: Rise of the Ghost Lord, the logo

There is no precise release date yet, but the time window concerns 2023 in general, pending further clarifications in this regard.

Ghostbusters VR: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes from a collaboration between Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and the nDreams development team and promises to offer a new adventure focused on the series in a totally VR context on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR, with the possibility of taking part in single player or cooperative multiplayer.

Among the novelties there is a clear shift in the setting: the game will not in fact be set in New York, as per tradition for the classic film series, but will instead move to San Francisco, thus bringing the adventures of the Ghostbusters into a context. unpublished.

For the rest, beyond some standard iconic elements, Ghostbusters VR: Rise of the Ghost Lord will allow you to modify and customize your character as you like, with the possibility of improving and enhancing your equipment, according to what the team reports. .