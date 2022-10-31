In an appropriately spooky bit of news for All Hallows’ Eve, Ghostbusters VR has re-emerged following its announcement tease earlier this year with a brand new subtitle – Rise of the Ghost Lord – and 2023 release date on PSVR2 and Meta Quest 2.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, a collaboration between Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer nDreams, promises to unleash an “extensive and engrossing” spirit-bothering adventure playable either solo or co-operatively with up to three friends.

It also waves goodbye to the series’ traditional home of New York City and makes the jump to San Franciso, taking players on a tour of some familiar sights – including the Golden Gate Bridge – as they attempt to thwart the titular Ghost Lord and his army of malevolent spirits.

Ghostbusters VR – Announcement Teaser.

Beyond that, details remain thin, but nDreams says players will be able to customize their characters’ appearance, wield iconic – and upgradeable – equipment, and “truly live the life of a Ghostbuster” as Rise of the Ghost Lord unfolds.

Expect to hear more as its 2023 release on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 grows closer.