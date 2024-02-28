Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace it's not here yet, but there are already ideas for a sequel. There are no official confirmations from Sony at the moment, but director Gil Kenan has had his say regarding the future of the saga and even talks about multiple sequels.

The director says that not only is he ready for new films, but that he and the executive producer Jason Reitman (who directed Ghostbusters: Legacy) have already thought about it.

Kenan pointed out that if there is interest from the publicthey are absolutely ready to do it: “Jason and I really love Ghostbusters. We love these characters and we would be really happy if the audience was willing to continue having adventures with them. If the audience thinks so, then we know what the next stories will be “.