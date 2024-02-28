Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace it's not here yet, but there are already ideas for a sequel. There are no official confirmations from Sony at the moment, but director Gil Kenan has had his say regarding the future of the saga and even talks about multiple sequels.
The director says that not only is he ready for new films, but that he and the executive producer Jason Reitman (who directed Ghostbusters: Legacy) have already thought about it.
Kenan pointed out that if there is interest from the publicthey are absolutely ready to do it: “Jason and I really love Ghostbusters. We love these characters and we would be really happy if the audience was willing to continue having adventures with them. If the audience thinks so, then we know what the next stories will be “.
The cast is also available
The cast is also quite eager to take on the role of Ghostbusters again. Carrie Coonwho plays Callie Spengler, responded enthusiastically when Total Film asked her if she would be open to more adventures, especially because Ghostbusters means so much to her as a woman: “Absolutely! There's something so exciting about working on these movies, especially as a woman. We don't often get asked to participate in the adventure or physical elements of movies like this. We're often just on the sidelines, so to be thrown into the action was a real thrill. On top of that… Well , will already be in my obituary, so I might as well participate.”
In the meantime Mckenna Grace, who plays Phoebe Spengler, Callie's daughter, is equally enthusiastic, being more than ready to put the proton pack back on, regardless of its weight. He told Total Film: “As heavy as those damn proton packs are, I would happily wear one again. Proton packs weigh about 40 pounds, but I'm okay with that because it's been a dream come true to be part of this franchise. I love these movies. I love being a Ghostbuster. I mean, who would you call? Me!”
Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace will be in Italian cinemas fromApril 11, 2024. You can see the trailer here.
