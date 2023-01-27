After the first iconic films of Ghostbusters that have marked the kids who grew up in the last two decades of the last millennium it is no secret that the series has taken a very particular turn trying, after almost twenty years, to revive a saga that was only a nice distant memory. Now that the rumors about a fifth chapter are starting to be heard, it seems that this time we will see the adventures of the ghost Buster in unfamiliar territory, for the first time a team in the series will be working outside of New Yorkfor the first time ghosts will attack the United Kingdom.

After three films set in the same city and one in an unspecified small town, it seems that the authors have decided to expand the work area of ​​our Ghostbusters by moving their adventures to the rainy neighborhoods of London. This time the premises for the new film promise very well, if the reboot of 2016 had not entirely convinced the fans, certainly Ghostbusters: Legacy with his exceptional cast he managed to lift the mood of the audience. Trusting that the bar will continue to rise, we just have to wait for news related to this mysterious new one Ghostbusters Londoner.