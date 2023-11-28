Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition is an asymmetric multiplayer game that immerses us in a universe where four real players, in the role of ghost hunters, find themselves facing another player who takes on the role of the protagonist ghost. A true duel between the Ghostbusters’ iconic technology and the Ghost’s cunning and supernatural abilities. The game was released in 2022 on other platforms and now arrives with an adaptation on Switch. When the game starts, we find ourselves immersed in the legendary Ghostbusters barracks, which serves as a base of operations and starting point for learning how to become a real ghostbuster. The title unfolds across various locations, where the hunters use their equipment to locate and capture the ghost, while the latter uses its unique abilities to hide, possess objects and scare civilians, creating chaos and hindrance for the ghost hunters .

One of the most fascinating aspects of the game is the ability to take on the role of both a Ghostbuster, armed with the latest technology, and one of many ghostly entities, each with unique abilities and color variations. For those who have already played games like Dead by Daylight, the asymmetric online experience will be familiar: one team plays as the four Ghostbusters, the other as the ghost who must survive and haunt the location. The narrative, although short, is engaging and well voiced, adding an incentive to progress through the levels. The game is also enriched with free DLC content and meticulous attention to detail and Ghostbusters lore. The online multiplayer mode supports up to five players and works very well, thanks also to the crossplay function.

However, not everything is perfect. We encountered some connection issues during gaming sessions, which can be frustrating. Furthermore, we would have liked a greater variety of locations, especially considering the enormous potential offered by the Ghostbusters franchise. Despite these hiccups, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition it turns out to be an engaging and fun experience. Ghost mode, in particular, offers unique fun, allowing you to wreak havoc on your opponents in exciting matches. While the story is short, the game offers a lot in terms of unlockables and potential for future content.

Format: Switches publisher: IllFonic Developer: IllFonic Vote: 8/10