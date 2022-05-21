Ghostbusters will continue with further follow-upthis is the intention of Sony Pictures at the moment, confirmed once again by President Tom Rothman in a recent interview granted to Deadline magazine, in which he clarified how a Ghostbusters 4 or something like that, but not only, is definitely on the way.

Sony still sees a big one value to be exploited in the Ghostbusters franchise, evidently, regardless of the results obtained by Ghostbusters: Legacy, the recent chapter of 2021 directed by Jason Reitman, who carried on the baton of the series after the success achieved by his father Ivan.

It will not therefore be an isolated event: Sony wants Ghostbusters to continue, although the direction to be taken is perhaps still to be understood, as demonstrated by the recent exclusion of the 2016 female film from last year’s celebratory box set.

“We have a lot of universes and franchises in which to operate “, explained Rothman, who also wanted to respond to the criticisms leveled at Sony Pictures for wanting to focus too much on sequels:” There aren’t just those. There was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Little Women, this summer there will be David Leitch’s Bullet Train and others. “

In any case, to Deadline’s question as to whether other Ghostbusters are planned, the response of the president of Sony Pictures was clear: “Yes, there will be others”, however, suggesting something more than another sequel, waiting to know. the developments. On the other hand, Venom 3 and Ghostbusters 4 were already confirmed at CinemaCon.