Strap on your proton pack and virtual reality headset and delve into the world of Ghostbusters in an immersive virtual reality experience. Run your headquarters Ghostbusters in a new city, San Francisco, and discover a rich mystery in a new chapter of the universe of this beloved franchise.

It is about the arrival of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord for PlayStation VR2. Wield iconic gear as you track, shoot, and trap ghosts in exciting encounters throughout a sprawling and absorbing campaign. Go it alone or join up to three friends in co-op mode to defeat a spooky new threat: the Ghost Lord.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be available for PSVR2 next October 26, 2023.

Via: PlayStation