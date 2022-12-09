Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was shown to the The Game Awards 2022 with a new, addictive trailer live action which, using real actors, shows the peculiarities of the interesting virtual reality tie-in that will arrive on PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2 in 2023.

Announced last April at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will put us in the shoes of a Ghost Buster committed precisely to catch increasingly powerful and elusive ghosts using the equipment that we all know.

In the game we will be asked to found a new Ghostbusters headquarters in San Francisco and try our hand alone or in a cooperative with up to three friends with a campaign that will try to bring the typical atmospheres of the film saga into our viewer.

“Only thanks to virtual reality will users be able to experience what it is like to use a proton rifle to catch some ghosts, avoid Mini-Puft’s attack and save the city,” said Jake Zim, senior vice president of virtual reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment.