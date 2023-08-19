On the occasion of SIGGRAPH 2023, sony Pictures Entertainment has partnered with Epic Games to present a new tech demo focused on Ghostbusters and built on Unreal Engine 5to once again demonstrate the great technical potential of the graphics engine on PS5.

It is only a technical demo, therefore there is no real game project behind it, but it serves if only to give an idea of ​​where a new Ghostbusters video game built in Unreal Engine 5 could go on PS5with really impressive graphics.

The video is more of a short filmand the cinematic cut adopted also makes it difficult to anchor it in some way to the world of video games, but what matters here above all is to evaluate the graphic quality achieved.