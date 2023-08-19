On the occasion of SIGGRAPH 2023, sony Pictures Entertainment has partnered with Epic Games to present a new tech demo focused on Ghostbusters and built on Unreal Engine 5to once again demonstrate the great technical potential of the graphics engine on PS5.
It is only a technical demo, therefore there is no real game project behind it, but it serves if only to give an idea of where a new Ghostbusters video game built in Unreal Engine 5 could go on PS5with really impressive graphics.
The video is more of a short filmand the cinematic cut adopted also makes it difficult to anchor it in some way to the world of video games, but what matters here above all is to evaluate the graphic quality achieved.
The power of Unreal Engine 5
The Unreal Engine 5 once again proves it can handle a photorealistic graphics with remarkable ease, proposing action sections starring the legendary Ecto-1 of the ghostbusters and the historic little man of the “lichen dumplings” of the first and historic cinematographic film.
To tell the truth, the reproduction of New York that you see in the background, at certain moments, is very reminiscent of the previous Matrix-based tech demo, which was already very impressive a while ago, but the context here is decidedly different .
Sadly, there’s currently no news on an actual Ghostbusters game, but this video is an idea of what it might look like on PS5 with modern graphics technology.
