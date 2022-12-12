The next movie of the series Ghostbusters will have a new director: Gil Kenan will replace Jason Reitman, who will move on to the role of author and producer without therefore abandoning the franchise. That’s not all: Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon have already confirmed their presence in the new chapter.

Released on December 20, 2023, the sequel to Ghostbuster: Legacy will continue the history introduced last year, which brought to the screen a number of new and old characters, paying homage to the late Harold Ramis. You’ve read our Ghostbusters: Legacy review, haven’t you?

“A few years ago my father handed me the keys to the Ecto-1 and together we created Ghostbusters: Legacy,” said Reitman. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have made that film with my father by my side.”

“Now it’s time for me to hand those same keys over to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbusters, Gil Kenan: a brilliant filmmaker, who will keep the spirit of the Spenglers alive. I can only hope he gets the same attention and support my father showed to me.”