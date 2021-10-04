As reported by PCGamesN, an interview with the singer / songwriter / record producer Raphael Saadiq in a recent episode of the podcast Questlove Supreme is the unlikely source of an upcoming video game leak Ghostbusters.

Saadiq co-founded the video game studio IllFonic with the engineer Charles Brungardt. Although the podcast focuses on music, after an hour and 20 seconds, answering a question about his games, Saadiq says the studio is “working on Ghostbusters right now“.

Given that Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original films, will be released on November 19th, a new video game right now would seem “appropriate”. And IllFonic, having previously developed two movie-based games, Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds, would be in a good position to make it happen. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement yet.

So far IllFonic has specialized in multiplayer games. His latest co-op shooter Arcadegeddon is in early access on the Epic Games Store.

Source: PCGamer.