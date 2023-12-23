“As the history of the Spengler family drove the narrative in Legacy, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past,” Kenan revealed. “But now we're in the post-Goze era of the Ghostbusters saga, and that means we can extend and create an entirely new mythology . And that's exciting for a storyteller, because there are terrifying new stakes with new visual references to draw on.”

Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace aims to “create a completely new mythology ” according to the director. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Gil Kenan said that bridging the old with the new in Ghostbusters: Legacy allowed the sequel to really start to build on that foundation.

Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace, the new director

Jason Reitman – director of Legacy – has revealed that he will not direct Ghostbusters: Ice Age. The task of bringing the series back to New York is instead entrusted to Gil Kenan, who contributed to the writing of Ghostbusters: Legacy. We are therefore talking about a person who has already proven his abilities with the saga.

“A few years ago, my dad handed me the keys to the Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Legacy. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a movie with my dad by my side,” said Reitman, who we remember is son of Ivan Reitman, director of the original Ghostbusters and his entourage.

“The time has come pass the keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbusters Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep Spengler's spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him with the same productive care and support that my father showed me.”