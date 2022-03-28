The popular film franchise of the 80s has presented its new action title.

The Ghostbusters It has not been a franchise that has been characterized by its great video games. The 1984 film had in its cast actors of the stature of Bill MurrayDan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis to shape a science fiction comedy which became an instant hit. The franchise enjoyed a great popularity throughout the 1980s, with a sequel and a successful animated series: The Real Ghostbusters.

The most recent games have been mostly disappointingIn video games, the most recent proposals have been mostly disappointingwith a long list of minor titles for mobile devices, a mediocre Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime and a disastrous Ghostbusters in 2016 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Not everything has been bad, the Ghostbusters levels in Lego Dimensions became really fun and the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation surprised us with a great adventure for fans of the series.

But many of the best offerings were contemporary to the movies and animated series, from nearly 40-year-old games to titles arcade, management, platform and shoot ’em up, the franchise has had some outstanding video games that once knew how to win over fans and that, in many cases, are still just as fun today. Who are you going to call? These are our 7 favorite Ghostbusters games.

Ghostbusters (1984) – Commodore 64 In the same year as the film’s release, Activision brought us Ghostbuters, a game designed by legendary Pitfall! creator David Crane, for microcomputers and consoles. It’s a game from almost four decades ago and you have to put it in context, but it’s still an interesting management title with arcade phases, with the central theme of Ghostbusters fleshing out the soundtrack. The Real Ghostbusters (1987) – Arcade The legendary developer Data East brought the Ghostbusters to the arcades in 1987 with an arcade shoot ’em up based on the animated series of the same name. The game was born as a conversion of the Japanese arcade game Meikyuu Hunter G that Data East would launch exclusively in Japan. The Real Ghostbusters would allow us to play with up to three players and would have ten intense levels with their respective bosses. Ghostbusters II (1990) NES Activision launched in 1990, through Imagineering, a game for NES based on the second Ghostbusters movie that would arrive in the United States and later in the United Kingdom. A side-scrolling action title with stages where we could drive our Ecto-1 around obstacles while making our way through ghosts. We also controlled the Statue of Liberty in the final phase. New Ghostbusters II (1990) NES HAL Laboratory, parents of Kirby and Super Smash Bros, would launch their own adaptation of the second Ghostbusters tape for Europe and Japan together with Activision. New Ghostbusters II stands out as one of the best games in the franchise thanks to its careful artistic section and addictive arcade gameplay, well-crafted levels and original mechanics. We can play with any of the four original Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters II (1990) GameBoy Here it is worth pointing out, because HAL Laboratory would also release its version of the second Ghostbusters movie for Game Boy, this time, worldwide, under the title of Ghostbusters II. Despite what it may seem, this is not a port of the NES game, but a completely different game. Although it shares gameplay with the NES title, it has a different level design, new music, and 5 stages with different bosses. Ghostbusters (1990) – Mega Drive In 1990, SEGA brought to the Mega Drive (Genesis), a fun platformer and shoot ’em up action game based on the original movie. We could choose to play as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz and Egon Spengler, each character having their own unique traits in the game. As we eliminated the ghosts, we got credit with which we could invest in upgrading our weapons, protecting ourselves or recovering health. Ghostbusters The Video Game (2009) – X360, PS3 and PC Terminal Reality surprised us in 2009 with a game for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC that recovered all the essence of the movies. The plot takes place after the events of Ghostbusters 2 and we have the original cast, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson dubbing the characters. An interesting third-person action game that had ports for PS2, Wii and PSP and a remaster for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

