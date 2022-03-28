The popular film franchise of the 80s has presented its new action title.
The Ghostbusters It has not been a franchise that has been characterized by its great video games. The 1984 film had in its cast actors of the stature of Bill MurrayDan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis to shape a science fiction comedy which became an instant hit. The franchise enjoyed a great popularity throughout the 1980s, with a sequel and a successful animated series: The Real Ghostbusters.
The most recent games have been mostly disappointingIn video games, the most recent proposals have been mostly disappointingwith a long list of minor titles for mobile devices, a mediocre Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime and a disastrous Ghostbusters in 2016 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Not everything has been bad, the Ghostbusters levels in Lego Dimensions became really fun and the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation surprised us with a great adventure for fans of the series.
But many of the best offerings were contemporary to the movies and animated series, from nearly 40-year-old games to titles arcade, management, platform and shoot ’em up, the franchise has had some outstanding video games that once knew how to win over fans and that, in many cases, are still just as fun today. Who are you going to call? These are our 7 favorite Ghostbusters games.
