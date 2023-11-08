The Young Ghostbusters

If you have seen Ghostbusters: Legacy, you will know that playing the role of (young) Ghost Buster they are now Egon Spengler’s grandchildren together with some of their friends, supported however by their mother Callie and her partner, Gary, played by Paul Rudd.

This time the entire team will find themselves facing a glacial threat, indeed, but of a supernatural nature, which could destroy the whole of New York. Faced with a situation like this, who should you call?