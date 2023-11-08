













In Ghostbutsters: Ghost Apocalypse we see the family Spengler return to where it all began – the New York fire station where the team dedicated to hunting ghosts was formed In the eighties.

In this installment, the young ghostbusters we met in the movie After Life They team up with the originals in a research laboratory where they will take ghost hunting to the next level.

Things get complicated when, after discovering an ancient artifact, an evil force is released that will threaten the entire city of New York – technically – scaring all the citizens of the Big Apple to death.

Now both the new and old generations must join forces in this new film and save the world once again in what seems to be their definitive challenge.

When is Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse released?

According to the information available, Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse will be released in theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024.

The direction of this film will be carried out by Gil Kenan with the script by Jason Reitman and Gil. The production comes from the hand of Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld.

The cast of Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse includes the participation of Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler; McKenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler; Logan Kim as Podcast; Celeste O’Connor as Lucky Sunday; Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler; Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson; Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman; Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz; Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore; Annie Potts like Janine Melnitz and William Atherton Like Walter Peck.

It is worth remembering that Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse It was going to be released in December 2023, but the date was changed due to the strike of Hollywood writers and actors and, incidentally, it takes the place of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse that was going to come out in March 2024.

