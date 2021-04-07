The Ghostbusters return after 37 years. Ghostbusters: afterlife, directed by Jason Retiman, will be part of the famous film franchise,

The feature film will be a direct sequel to the story of the first two films in the series, which were released in 1984 and 1989 respectively.

So that the wait is not long, Sony Pictures published a new trailer for the film, starring Paul Rudd and Little Marshmallow Men .

Ghostbusters: afterlife – trailer

The video shows how the character played by Rudd he’s shopping in a supermarket when little Marshmallows suddenly appear attacking him, which is a reference to the marshmallow giant that appeared in the first movie.

Ghostbusters: afterlife – cast

Along with Paul Rudd, the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife will feature Bill murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney weaver, who return with the characters from the first installments. Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim and Annie Potts complete the cast.

Ghostbusters: afterlife – release date

The film has suffered numerous delays due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. However, Sony Pictures confirmed that Ghostbusters: afterlife is scheduled to premiere for the November 11, 2021 .

What will Ghostbusters: afterlife be about?

Bill Murray explained during an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2020 that part of the Afterlife story will tell how Ghostbusters face the death of one of their members.

“Well, we are a group with a fallen man. That is the deal and that is the story that we are telling, that is the story that they have written. The script is good, it has a lot of emotion, it has family moments, with lines that are really interesting. It will work, ”said the actor.