The Ghostbusters They return after 31 years to the big screen. The team led by Peter venkman (Bill Murray) is ready to reconnect with the public on June 11, 2021 with a new cast made up of young actors.

As usual, Empire magazine is covering the film and published a photograph of the film, showing the new characters inside the team’s classic car, the Ecto-1.

Finn Wilfhard, Mckenna Grace and Logan Kim are wearing the familiar Ghostbusters outfits and from their expressions it seems that it will be a scene that shows some danger for the protagonists.

The new protagonists of the Ghostbusters. Photo: Empire

Ghostbusters afterlife: Bill Murray confirms he’s in the movie

Anthony Breznican, magazine journalist Vanity Fair visited the Afterlife set in September 2019 and confirmed that they saw Murray filming some footage.

The interpreter will play Peter Venkman after 31 years, something that thousands of fans of the franchise expected. Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts will also be part of the film.

However, there are only two actors who will not be returning for the third Ghostbusters feature film: Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis.

Ghostbusters afterlife – trailer

Ghostbusters afterlife – official synopsis

The film tells the story of Trevor and Phoebe, two teenagers who are forced to move to a town with their mother Callie, who has just gone bankrupt. Once settled, the family will begin to integrate into the neighborhood. Trevor and his sister Phoebe begin to investigate the secrets that have been kept hidden for decades in their family’s past. All this with the help of Professor Grooberson, who teaches them everything they need to know about ghosts.