The release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has brought the paranormal comedy series back into the spotlight and the growing interest means that we will apparently also have a new video game, with the actor Ernie Hudson among the protagonists.

Hudson, as we all know, plays the role of Winston Zeddemore in the movie series and spoke on the Countdown City Geeks YouTube channel about the upcoming game. The actor contributed his voice and likeness to the 2009 Ghostbusters video game, which was recently remastered on Switch, and was asked if he would be willing to star in another game.

“I just got an email, because we’re making another video game. They are scheduling the recording now, and I’m not really sure who will do it, I know me and Danny (Dan Aykroyd) I think. I’m not sure Billy (Bill Murray) will do anything about it. So, there will be another video game … When they release it, I don’t know, but it’s definitely happening“.

Hudson also talked about the problems the developers had in getting his image: “They sent me prototypes of the character to get the right image, they seem to have a hard time creating my image somehow. It’s so weird to me that they manage to make Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis look exactly the way they are, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or someone else“.

Obviously for now it is still rumor since we do not know who will work on this hypothetical new game. It is therefore good to wait for an official announcement.

Source: GameInformer