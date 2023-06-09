This morning sony through its official Instagram page has published a “frozen” logo of Ghostbusterswithout however inserting any caption or explanation about it: however we know that the continuation of Ghostbusters Legacya title released in 2021 starring Grace Mckenna in the role of Phoebe Spengler, is in the works and it seems that we are facing the arrival of news.

Ghostbusters Legacy starred the daughter of Egon Spenglerplayed by Harold Ramis who died in 2014, grappling with his father’s legacy: the little girl discovers her father’s secrets and inventionsfinding an ancient demon imprisoned right in the birthplace of the founder of the Ghostbusters.

Thanks to the help of his friends Phoebe he collects his father’s legacy and defeats the forces of evil, using precisely the tools that his father had previously invented and built. The movie had a discreet welcome in terms of critics and audiences, without prejudice to the troubled gestation period, which took place in the midst of the pandemic due to COVID 19 which interrupted the development of various Hollywood projects for several months.

We expect new information from the company, for now we have to settle for a frozen logo, which could give rise to speculation about which demons our heroes will face and whether or not there will be the old protagonists.