Ghost Trick It already has a release date and will hit modern consoles on June 30, 2023. The original game debuted on DS and then came to mobile devices. It is a title from the same creator of Ace AttourneyShu Takumi.

The story follows Sissel, a dead detective who can possess objects in the real world and do some tricks to save people from dying. This remastered version has better graphics, framerate and a challenge function.

The 37 songs on the soundtrack were remastered by the composer of the music from The Great Ace Tourney and the player can choose between listening to these or the originals.

The game is already available via pre-sale with two free bonus songs.

