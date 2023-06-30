Welcomed by the international press with excellent marks, Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective combines original mechanics puzzle to a narrative of great depth, with an unmistakable style, full of brilliant humor and many twists and turns.

Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective is available starting today on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the launch trailer published by Capcom, which introduces us to the characters and story of this fascinating remaster .

Flawless remaster

As we wrote in the Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective review, the formula developed by Shu Takumi in the now distant 2010 it doesn’t seem to have aged a day and it still works excellently, despite using an approach that makes trial & error an integral part of the experience.

The work done by the developers on the level of remasteringIt’s also truly amazing: the character sprites and all the artwork have been reworked to shine in high definition, and even the animations have been frame enriched to look even smoother.

The launch trailer also reminds us that it is possible to download one demos free version of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, try the game and its unique mechanics, then eventually transfer the progress made to the full version once purchased.