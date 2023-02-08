The brilliant puzzle and adventure game Phantom Trick: Ghost Detective will be released on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Originally released in 2010 for the DS, the game was created by Shu Takumi, also known as the creator of the Ace Attorney series.

Players control Sissel, a man who finds out he was recently killed and, now as a ghost, must find out what happened. He also discovers that he can temporarily possess objects and manipulate time.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Promotional Video

By using his powers, Sissel can discover the truth of what happened to him while helping others avoid their deaths too. And there’s also his ghost dog companion of his, Missile.

Rumors of a re-release of Ghost Trick surfaced in November, when ratings for a PC version were reported, though fans have been wishing to see the game brought to newer consoles for a while now. And now we have it, an HD version of the game with new features, including collectible art and the ability to listen to the game’s soundtrack.

The game is currently planned for this summer and will also be on PC, PS4 and Xbox One alongside Switch.