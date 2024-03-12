Among the news announced by Capcom in the last few hours there is also the release date Of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective Remaster on iOS and Androidwhere it will arrive this month and more precisely on March 28, 2024.
The game in question was already available on these platforms in the original version, but in this case it is the edition remastered previously released on PC and console during 2023, with various graphic and interface improvements, as visible in the trailer.
As a consequence of this launch, the original version will be removed from the digital stores of mobile platforms.
This is the new version of the classic narrative adventure previously released on Nintendo DS, restored and improved to better fit modern hardware and higher resolution displays.
A ghost detective in tip-top form
You can get to know it better in our review of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, but it is still a title that has become a cult over the years, which has finally found a re-release by Capcom.
In the role of Sisselthe ghost of a recently deceased detective, we find ourselves having to solve various cases in this strange situation, taking advantage of the powers provided to us and above all the interactions between objects present in the scenarios.
We must therefore solve puzzles and put together clues to reach the solution of the cases, all represented through a truly peculiar 2D style with great care in the animations, further enhanced by the new graphics at 1080p and 60 fps.
Furthermore, the version for iOS and Android takes advantage of a further adaptation of the interface which aims to make the best use of the touch screen as a privileged interaction system for the particular type of game.
