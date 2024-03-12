Among the news announced by Capcom in the last few hours there is also the release date Of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective Remaster on iOS and Androidwhere it will arrive this month and more precisely on March 28, 2024.

The game in question was already available on these platforms in the original version, but in this case it is the edition remastered previously released on PC and console during 2023, with various graphic and interface improvements, as visible in the trailer.

As a consequence of this launch, the original version will be removed from the digital stores of mobile platforms.

This is the new version of the classic narrative adventure previously released on Nintendo DS, restored and improved to better fit modern hardware and higher resolution displays.