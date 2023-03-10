Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective came back to show itself with a new one gameplay trailers it’s a release date during the Capcom Spotlight, the presentation event staged this evening by the Osaka house: the June 30, 2023.

Shu Takumi himself, director and creator of the original, presented this re-edition of his particular adventure with metaphysical influences, arriving on June 30 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

After the presentation that took place last month during the Nintendo Direct, therefore also comes the confirmation with the precise release date and a new gameplay video.

Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective is there reissue with high definition graphics of a real cult originally released on Nintendo DS, coming from the same authors of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, with Takumi in the lead. As we also explained in the dedicated special, it is one of Capcom’s greatest and least known adventures, which really deserves to be recovered.

With the announcement of the release date, pre-orders for the game also start, which guarantee access to some exclusive content such as special wallpapers. For the rest, Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective remains the same, excellent original adventure but with some technical adaptations to work best on new generation platforms.