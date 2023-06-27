Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective was received by the international press with excellent results votes: the right recognition for the excellent remaster of the Capcom adventurewritten and directed by Shu Takumi and originally released thirteen years ago on the Nintendo DS.

We Got This Covered – 10

The Mako Reactor – 9.5

Hey Poor Player – 9

Twinfinite – 9

Multiplayer.it – ​​8

Push squares – 8

Destructoids – 8

GGGrecon – 8

Comicbook.com – 8

VGC-8

As you probably read in our Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective review, the game has aged remarkably well mechanically, boasting a narrative depth still surprising today and truly brilliant, well-written characters.

Not only that: even without the unpleasant side bands, the developers have managed to amazing remaster the original assets and to bring them into the splendor of high definition, enhancing the magnificent character design and making the animations even more fluid.

Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective will be available starting June 30 in PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions for € 29.99.