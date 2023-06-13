During tonight’s conference CAPCOM has announced that a demo for Ghost Trick: Ghost detective. This trial version is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and will allow us to have fun with the first stages of the game. It will be possible maintain the progress made transferring saves within the full game.

Before leaving you to the new trailer I remind you that Ghost Trick: Ghost detective will be available from June 30th on the same platforms. You can find more information about the game in our previous article.

Source: CAPCOM