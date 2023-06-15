Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective is about to return in remaster form for modern platforms, but it may also have a following should users demonstrate enough “support” for the game, which translates to “if the remaster will sell enough“.

Originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2010, Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective has become a real cult game with many players. It did not achieve the expected commercial success, but its great qualities and peculiar characteristics have not gone unnoticed, and over time they have emerged even more.

The director Shu Takumi, the producer Shingo Izumi and the director of the new version, Atsushi Maruyama, took part in an interview with Game Informer, during which the topic of the possible sequel was also touched upon.

Takumi explained what Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective is self-contained and the story would not include a sequel, but this could still introduce some other narrative branch to be told in a sequel. “Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective’s story is completely told in a single game, so it wouldn’t be easy to create a sequel. However, the powers of the dead that are introduced in this game could lead to new possibilities.”

However, producer Izumi also opened up the possibility that a sequel could be considered, but only if the remaster were to be successful: “At the moment, we are entirely dedicated to launching Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, so we haven’t had time to think what to do next. But I hope that the amount of people who want to play this title is large enough for us to consider a sequel,” he explained.

We saw a new video of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective during the recent Capcom Showcase, with the game arriving on June 30, 2023 on PC and various consoles.