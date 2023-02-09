To the delight of all who have enjoyed it on NintendoDS, Ghost Trick: Ghost detective will be back up soon Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steamas just announced by CAPCOM.

The announcement took place in the course of Nintendo Direct last night and the launch window is set for the summer of this year. It is a remastered version of the title originally released on Nintendo DS and iOS in 2010. This new version of the game will feature 1080p and 60 FPS as well as texts in Italian, remastered soundtrack and many other new features. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective – Announce Trailer

Ghost Trick: Ghost detective: Bend time in Ghost Trick, a supernatural whodunit that returns in HD! After your departure you have turned into a ghost who can possess and control objects. Shed some light on Sissel’s past and the mysteries of that fateful night. Ghost Trick: Ghost detective is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Source: Nintendo Italy