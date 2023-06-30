CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for Ghost Trick: Ghost detective, available today on consoles and PC. As previously anticipated this new version will have a high definition graphic sector it’s a improved frame rate to better adapt to modern systems. In addition, there will be many unpublished contents such as songs from the soundtrack rearranged and an image gallery and concept art never seen until now.

Solve the biggest mystery of the spirit world in Ghost Trick™: Phantom Detective, out now! Milan (June 30, 2023) – Unravel the mysteries of the spirit world today in Ghost Trick™: Phantom Detective! The long-awaited remaster of the classic puzzle-filled adventure is now available on PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam. Capcom invites newcomers and veteran detectives to investigate in the revival of this supernatural thriller 13 years after its original release! Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective follows the story of Sissel, a charming ghost on a journey to unravel the mystery behind her own murder. She explores the revamped spirit realm and harnesses the powers of the dead in this tale of life, death, and lost memories. Mastering new powers grants Sissel the ability to travel back in time minutes to possess items, changing the fates of the living and uncovering more details about her history. This enchanting remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective has new features, including high resolution images and improved frame rate adapted to modern systems. The experience also includes three new language options and is now playable in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. We’ve also added new challenges, trophies, and improved menu screens and system features, such as easy-to-use sounds and auto-advance settings. The remaster also includes new newly arranged music tracks and never-before-seen extras like concept art! What could happen in a few minutes? Don’t wait! Join Sissel, Missile, Lynne, Kamila and a cast of other colorful characters on an incredible adventure today! Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the launch trailer here. More information and additional assets are also available on the Capcom Press Center It is on Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective official site.

Source: CAPCOM