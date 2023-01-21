A Vanity Fair cover photo of actor Channing Tatum has revealed that a remake of the iconic romantic film starring the endearing duo of Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore is in the works.

The film that received five Oscar nominations, including best film, and also won the award for original screenplay, and which premiered in 1990 with a real blockbuster, would have a new version, in the words of the actor, dancer, producer and model American who will be 42 years old in April.

Tatum, in the interview, revealed that his production company, the Free Association, has the rights to the romantic fantasy classic and is trying to develop a new version.

When asked, he replied: “Yes, the reality is that we have the rights to make a remake.”

Vanity Fair reported that “the actor is trying to put together a new version of Ghost: The Shadow of Love with Tatum himself taking over the role once played by Patrick Swayze.”

“But we’re going to do something different,” Tatum said. “I think the remake needs to change a bit, simply because times change…”

The movie of the 500 million

Ghost: The Shadow of Love starred Whoopi Goldberg (who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress) and grossed $505 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1990 and, in at that time, the third highest-grossing film in history.

Despite everything, the critics did not applaud it. “It’s a bad movie that a lot of people will like,” Richard Corliss wrote in Time. The Washington Post called the film “formula-laden,” with Shirley Benson, in the Los Angeles Times, saving only Whoopi Goldberg as the medium Oda Mae. “This little film, loaded with sugar, thus achieves the necessary dose of vinegar. When Oda Mae is shocked to discover that she is a real medium, we see Goldberg in her element and she gives the film her drive and energy. In the scenes where the three of them come out, with Oda Mae as Sam’s spokesperson on Earth, translating, correcting the things he says offend him, Goldberg is deliciously amused.”

Channing Tatum, actor. Photo: diffusion