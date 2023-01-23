Since childhood, we have seen many Japanese cartoons being changed (especially from 4Kids) in the most absurd ways: the onigiri became “Jelly Donuts”, guns and cigarettes disappeared and every reference to Japanese folklore was replaced by something American. The changes that are laughed at today, in general, retouched secondary elements, but nothing was comparable to what happened years later with Ghost Stories.

If the name of this anime does not sound familiar to you, it is absolutely normal, but it is almost impossible to have never heard one or more phrases taken from this series, which were used continuously in any meme, especially in the period of Comes and then famous series bridged. The jokes inserted in Ghost Stories they varied between silly double entendres and black humor and their continued sharing on social media helped keep him famous to this day.

“I was so sad that I would never hear his voice again…”

To understand what happened, you need to start from the beginning: Ghost Stories is a 2000 anime, adaptation of a series of successful novels from the 90s, in which various ghost-themed self-contained stories were collected: the animated series follows the story of a group of children who, in each episode, find themselves committed to solving a mystery related to a yokai. The group of protagonists is composed of Satsukia strong and determined girl, Keiichirohis younger brother, MomokoSatsuki’s friend with psychic powers, Hajmesimple but brave boy, Leopassionate about paranormal phenomena e Kayaa talking cat with a grumpy character.

There were also cinematographic and videogame transpositions of the books, but the anime, despite the investments made by the Pierrot studiohad lower average ratings and viewership than the standards of their products (such as GTO extension, NarutoAnd Specter Yu), therefore, Ghost Stories it was then spread to other countries simply to recoup some of the money spent on production.

In America, the anime was entrusted to Steve Foster from the ADV Filmsloved/hated American adapter, already famous at the time for sometimes approximate translations, and that with Ghost Stories he made choices that transformed the work into a comedy series, writing meaningless jokes from scratch and leaving creative freedom even to the voice actors themselves. The reasons and the process related to this change are actually unclear on certain aspects: some say that Foster decided to change the script of the series because it was considered an absolute flop in Japan, a rumor however denied with the ratings which, although low, are certainly far from making it a failure; still others say that the distributors did not give guidelines for the adapter or that they were directly asked to change the direction of the series, as it was considered too boring for an American audience.

“Have you accepted Jesus as your personal savior?”

Some sources are unreliable, but all confirm that there were only three rules to keep: first, don’t change the names of the characters, second, don’t change the general meaning of the episodes, and third, don’t change the ghosts’ deaths. Well, with these exceptions, everything else was turned upside down: Foster and the voice actors amused themselves by inserting the most politically incorrect gags possible, breaking the fourth wall and making fun of typical anime clichés, even changing personalities to protagonists and secondary characters.

Satsuki, becomes a rowdy who he insults his little brother Keiichiro, who almost always communicates with incomprehensible verses; Hajime becomes a playboy with the stereotypical characteristics of the perverted kidwhile Momoko is an evangelical Christian who tries to convert anyoneespecially Leo, who became a Jew for no particular reason; also, Kaya now has the power to breaking the fourth wall to comment on the poor animation quality and bad writing of the series.

The gags are deliberately offensive to everything and everyone: we have jokes about religion (“Jewish people rocks!”)racist jokes (“Think of a big black man chasing you!”)jokes about Nazism, the disabled, homosexuality (“Principals always look like lesbians”)up to simply silly and incoherent sentences with jumbles of clichés and even some, not at all veiled, criticisms of American politicians of those years; the comedy varies from written and thought jokes to ad-libs from the voice actors.

Of these jokes, Ghost Stories it is full of them in every episode, strung anywhere and without exceeding the limit imposed by the only three rules they had to abide by; on YouTube there are many compilations that contain the most famous phrases, but watching all twenty episodes you can notice hidden and poorly calculated pearls, such as the recurring gags of the group of workers, sudden changes of language or a professor who does the appeal receiving random answers.

Some of the voice actors of Ghost Stories they answered various Q&As and shared their experience: very generic guidelines were given for each episode and therefore they decided to improvise almost the entire series, making the tone of the sequences chosen by whichever of them arrived first in the recording studio; for the voice actors it had become a competition to see who could make people laugh the most.

“We have to go there every episode!”

Today, many of the viewers are more than amused by what happened with Ghost Storieseven acclaiming him as “the best adaptation ever made”, but on its first release it was mainly hated, as it was disrespectful towards Japanese culture and the original work, also not appreciating the irony used. Despite the initial criticisms, with the years to come the dubbing of Ghost Stories he was loved by many people and Steve Foster remained quietly in his position as adapter at ADV, only resigning much later.

For some, it’s no exaggeration to say that the American dub of Ghost Stories saved the anime from oblivion: although in Japan the brand (between films, books and games) is still well known, in Italy it has become famous only thanks to the absurd and crazy decision to transform it into a comedy series. The effects can still be seen today, since it is very easy to see various sentences from the anime mentioned in the community, a sign that he has managed to carve out (and maintain over time) a solid fan base that continues to make him known to more and more people.

The possibility that this dubbing inspired the first anime series cannot be excluded bridged that we find on YouTube today, born just a short time after the mass diffusion of the sentences of this adaptation.

If you love trash and black humor, Ghost Stories it is a must see anime (obviously in English!), capable of guaranteeing you hours of entertainment and leading you to discover the most famous jokes that have made the history of the Internet. And we leave you at the end with acheerful moralas they say in one of the episodes: “If you leave dependent children, remember to pay support!”.