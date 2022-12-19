Ghost Stories of Japan and Spirits and creatures of Japan are two of the multiple books published by The Hippocampus Editions, born from the need to bring Japanese culture to the West and make it accessible to all readers and art enthusiasts, who are lovers of the same or who are unsuspecting explorers, curious to know worlds beyond their reach. Their specific focus goes back to this will, thanks to the narration of Lafcadio Hearnthe first Western man to be granted Japanese citizenship in the twentieth century, and thanks to the illustrations by Benjamin Lacombe, which gave life, faces and colors to the words of the tales of the spirits of oriental origin. You can find each of the two volumes in all libraries and on Amazon at a cost of 25 euros. The question arises spontaneously: is the enterprise worth the expense? Find out with us!

Titles: Ghost Stories of Japan / Spirits and Creatures of Japan



Italian release: 2021



Number of volumes: 2

Publishing house: The Hippocampus Editions



Gender: art book

Author: Lafcadio Hearn

Illustrator: Benjamin Lacombe

Format: 20.2 x 28.3 cm, Hardcover binding with cloth spine

Number of pages: 208 each

We have reviewed Stories of Ghosts of Japan and Spirits and Creatures of Japan through press volumes provided by Ippocampo Edizioni.

It’s always been said that books should never be judged by their cover, both literally and metaphorically, but in this specific case, it’s just a small and accurate preview of the wonders we’re going to find inside the volumes.

Although the two manuals differ in the colors (one with autumnal tones, one with more wintery tones), both have been structured with the same aesthetic canon: they are bound in a hard cover, larger than a classic book, thick and lacquered paper to highlight the works of art on display, a bookmark attached to the book in fabric, they give these editions a incredible value. The balance between narration and illustrations is balanced, so as to integrate everything harmoniously, not only in the colors but also in the shapes, so as to satisfy even the most demanding eye. They are so beautiful and well made that it is hard to leaf through them, if only to avoid creasing them, also because the glitter on the cover tends to leave some traces. From the aesthetic front, they are perfect for giving our library a refined and precious touch.

Small steps into the world of yokai

Anyone who has a passion for oriental culture, in some way knows that in Chinese, Japanese but also Indian folklore there are many figures that are part of the unknown, beyond the limits of human imagination, creatures that live in the shadows and that in some cases frighten, in others live in harmony with the people (they derive mostly from the Buddhist influence on the population and implement the birth of myths and legends).

Lafcadio Hearn (1850-1904 ca.), fascinated by all this, in his career as a writer he wanted to leave us a legacy of everything he discovered during his life, focusing on the so-called “ghost stories”. Benjamin Lacombefor his part, as written in the introduction, thanks to his pencil and his colors, gave shape to the imaginary built by Hearn, in our opinion, in a masterful way.

Inside, the two artbooks (which include part of the texts for Adelphi in the Japanese Shadows collection translated by Ottavio Fatica) are structured in six parts: preface (edited by Matthias Hayek in the second and Lafcadio himself in the first, in order of original publication), stories about the main focuses of each manual, the “Yokai Games” section, Note, biographies and bibliographieslast but not least the index.

Every detail is cared for, never left to chance, from the font used to the layout, colors and nuances mix to obtain a product that never ceases to amaze, page after page, from the first to the last. The narrated parts are interspersed with the images, enhancing both Hearn’s writing style and presents itself classic, almost solemn but also raw and truthful (certainly not suitable for an audience of minors), both the drawings by Lacombe, with a dreamlike, fairy-tale but also suggestive and intimidating impact, sometimes macabre, gothic and grotesque, sometimes bright, accommodating, empathic… a bit like the creatures the two talk about. In the book “Ghost Stories of Japan” we find longer and more detailed stories, true stories of ghosts that will freeze the bravest hearts, in “Spirits and creatures of Japan” we find a different atmosphere, less tense and anxious, made up of shorter but no less intense narratives, mostly concerning shape-shifting creatures from the Japanese imagination (such as kitsune, kappa, samébiti and others). In addition to the stories narrated from chapter to chapter, the part relating to the “Yokai Games”, present in both books, is interesting. Although it is short compared to the others, it shows some reinventions of playful prints and toys (asobi-e and omocha-e) of the Japanese tradition which, in the past, served to expand the culture of these picturesque characters, both for the adult audience and for the little ones.

Finally, before the index, we have the bibliography and biography of the authors, accompanied by characteristic illustrations. The works within the volumes are so immersive and fascinating that The hippocampusin collaboration with Tenoha Milanhas set up an interactive exhibition to allow readers (and non-readers) to cross the red bridge and reach the spiritual dimension where the aforementioned beings live, made real and tangible by the hand of Lacombe. The rooms can be visited from 9 September 2022 until 15 January 2023.

Engaging and emotional storytelling

Sublime artistic illustrations

Precious and unmissable editions

Price not so high compared to the quality Delicate, the covers release a little glitter

Not suitable for a very young audience