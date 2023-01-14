Can you imagine working on a yacht at night and having a ship appear out of nowhere? A superyacht worker managed to capture the terrifying experience who lived while doing night watch, and went viral.

In popular culture it is often said that 3 in the morning is the “time of the dead” or “time of the devil”Well, supposedly paranormal phenomena happen at that time, which is why the clip in which a yacht worker reveals that she recorded a horrifying experience during the first hours of the day after a boat appeared out of nowhere has become a trend when I was on guard duty.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user, identified as Giselle Azuetapublished a video in which he shared with his followers the paranormal experience that he lived in his own flesh during a night watch.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, when they were on night watch, the tiktoker and her partner were able to appreciate that a small boat suddenly appeared on the radar of the superyacht.

“A little boat just appeared at 3 in the morning out of nowhere. Strange things always happen,” said the young woman while recording the radar screen where the boat was seen.

They had not finished processing the information when, out of the blue again, the ship that had appeared on the yacht’s two radars disappeared just as it had appeared before.

“The same thing happened the night before at exactly 3 in the morning, a ship on the radar that also disappeared within a minute,” can be read in the text that was added to the publication posted on the Chinese virtual platform.

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network went viral in a short time, managing to gather over 3 million views to dateas well as more than 339,000 “likes” and more than 2,700 comments.

We recommend you read:

In the comment box, Internet users did not miss the opportunity to expose their best jokes and memes about the situation, while there were those who assured that it could be drug trafficking vessels.