Ghost rider, known in Spanish-speaking countries as El vengador Fantasma, had a film adaptation back in 2007. The film starred Nicolas Cage and despite polarized criticism, it performed well at the box office. However, that same outcome was not repeated with the 2011 sequel. In fact, the comments, added to a low collection, ended up convincing those in charge of its production that extending the story would not be the best option.

However, it has been rumored that Zack snyder could move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct a new adaptation of Ghost Rider. Along these lines, during a recent interview for Tyrone Magnus’ YouTube channel, the director was asked about this possibility. At this, Snyder was surprised and made his position known. “It’s pretty funny, I have to be honest. It’s cool, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Ghost Rider is a done deal.’ No. But no, it is not.

On the other hand, He affirmed that he would be interested in directing a live action of Dragon ball . “Yes i would consider itI mean, if the project is worth it. But yes, of course it would make the remake of an anime or even a live action. It would be a lot of fun because I love animation and I watch a lot of anime with my son, who on the other hand is too young to watch it, but we still do it ”.

Zack Snyder’s career in the DC Comics adaptations

Zack Snyder is not a new name in the film industry. The director quickly jumped to the fore after the premiere of his adaptation of The Justice League, which divided the superhero fanatic into two very opposite poles.

However, the aforementioned feature film is not the only film that credits Snyder. In fact, the director has been part of The Man of Steel, Watchmen, Batman vs. Superman, Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, The suicide squad, among other tapes.