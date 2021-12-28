Following the rumors that had appeared yesterday, now comes a report that seems to confirm Norman Reedus in the part of Ghost Rider, with a signature from the actor to join the MCU. The report comes from the American magazine Giant Freakin Robot, which cites as a source a person inside Marvel, who had already proved safe in the past.

After the recent news regarding the possibility of seeing the famous actor in the part of Ghost Rider, now comes a report confirming the actor’s recent signature for the coveted role, effectively making it enter the MCU. The news also seems to confirm the fact that the actor will play Johnny Blaze, the first version of the famous biker, the same one played by Nicolas Cage.

The passion for motorcycles and for the character was never hidden from the actor, who in recent days had also begun to make fans guess that perhaps he would play the famous biker, although no official news had come out. The arrival of this report therefore seems to want to confirm the various clues that appeared in the last period, which saw him riding the famous bike.

This news also seems to extinguish all hope regarding the possibility of seeing Keanu Reeves in the role of Ghost Rider, although not all hope is actually lost. As indeed it did us good to see the series Loki and the most recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel seems to be more open to the multiverse concert.

Norman Reedus has signed to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. https://t.co/9tzH2I198g – GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) December 28, 2021

It wouldn’t be so crazy after all see a movie featuring Norman Reedus and Nicolas Cage both as Ghost Rider, taking advantage of the concept of the multiverse that will be expanded even more in the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the moment Marvel has not released official statements regarding the actual signature by the actor.

We just have to wait for a tweet or a photo, which, if so, will certainly not be long in coming.