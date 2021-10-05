Today, Tuesday October 5, 2021 starting at 19:00 (Italian time), the Ubisoft event dedicated to 20th anniversary of the series Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon. The successful military tactical video game saga began on November 13, 2001, with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon precisely, the first chapter set in 2008 in Russia. Ghost Recon: Frontline it was without a doubt the highlight, a real free-to-play title.

The live aired on YouTube and recently ended, giving fans of the saga a new chapter. It is about Ghost Recon: Frontline, already nominated by several insiders and leakers before the official announcement, with this game the saga will see a clear change, as we are dealing with an experience that will offer arenas capable of holding up to 100 players.

The Ubisoft live broadcast, as well as revealing the important news, celebrated the entire series of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, for the benefit of both the most loyal players, who have followed the brand for 20 years, and newbies, allowing register to play the new title right away.

The news of the upcoming arrival of Ghost Recon: Frontline certainly reassured expectant viewers, unsure of the imminent future the series would take.

Last April, Ubisoft’s decision to shut down many servers of the old games dedicated to Tom Clancy’s, including Rainbow Six Vegas And Ghost Recon: Future. Those servers have started to come retirees to June 2021, and the closure continued until September.

The idea of ​​a new chapter (Ghost Recon: Frontline, now that we know) had already been very well received by fans and, as already mentioned, it was protagonist of rumor and rumors already several hours before the Ubisoft livestream. It must be said that imagining this drift for the series was not easy, and that many would certainly have expected a more standard chapter.