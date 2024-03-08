Well-known leaker Tom Henderson revealed the first details on the new episode of Ghost Reconwhich according to information from some anonymous sources is called internally Project Over and will mark a return to the origins of the franchise.

Due out between 2025 and 2026the next Ghost Recon will be set during a fictional conflict, the Naiman War, and will reintroduce first-person view of the original chapters for PC, aiming for a team-based tactical shooter experience, reports Henderson.

In this case it will be a product inspired by titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Battlefield and Ready or Notin which we will find ourselves fighting within a team of Ghosts infiltrating the war zone to complete specific tasks.

The sources claim that we will find ourselves in controversial situations, similar to those present in Modern Warfare, in which difficult decisions will have to be made and always pay the utmost attention in an attempt to avoid civilian casualties.