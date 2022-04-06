Ghost Recon Breakpoint will no longer have updates, the announcement comes from Ubisoft itself, which has also made it known of stopping the project that included NFTs.

OnUbisoft’s official Twitter account You can read the fact that in March Ghost Recon Breakpoint saw its latest update, although i servers will continue to have updates. Yes, exactly like with the predecessor of this title: Wildlands.

The stop at Ghost Recon Breakpoint also marks the stop of the NFT project, called Ubisoft Quartz and which has been harshly criticized by players since its announcement. The message available on Twitter says goodbye to the title and thanks all the players who redeemed the very first Digits (that’s how Ubisoft’s NFTs are called, ed) and they wanted to emphasize that with that purchase they literally have a piece of the game and at the same time they have left their mark on history.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi – Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

The latest Digit was released on March 17, just three months after the announcement of the arrival of the NFT in the title. In the case of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Non Fungible Tokens were in-game items, such as pants or various cosmetics, but with a serial number that made the purchased product unique. In other words, we wanted to focus on the personalization of the character, so as to make him unique and special.

The Ubisoft’s NFTs have also been criticized by internal staff at the company, who also explained that it was a really bad idea to do this project. But Ubisoft explained that it does not really want to abandon the idea, in fact they will probably create ad hoc titles where it will be possible to take advantage of this innovation in the videogame world. Especially because, according to what was said by the vice president of Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab, Nicola Pouard, players are unable to understand what the benefits of NFTs are. We will only find out over time what Ubisoft’s idea isbut for now, NFTs have been abandoned.