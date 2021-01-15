Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is back with a new event gearing up for January 21, and with the day it kicks off nearing, new information has been released. And between her, we find that Ghost Recon Breakpoint prepares a crossover with Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Cielo Ambar. And you cannot ignore one of the most successful Ubisoft action games and with a community as strong as Rainbow Six Siege.

But what we focus on is highlighting the new missions that will arrive with Operation Cielo Ambar to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and it is already in the first where this link between the two Ubisoft games is discovered. After completing the first of nine new missions, you can have ash, thatcher and finka as alternatives to your teammate at any time. As a novelty, we find that this event will also add new survival mechanics, since special equipment is required to overcome some areas.

There is an emergency in Auroa. Gas clouds have reportedly appeared all over the island. Your mission is to move to the place and investigate. But don’t worry, you won’t be alone! Starting January 21, you’ll join forces with Rainbow Six’s Ash, Finka, and Thatcher to deal with this threat. Upon contacting Lesion, Nomad discovers that Sentinel is producing a toxic gas called “” Amber Debris “” and that it plans to sell it abroad. Since nerve gas is already spreading across the island, you will need to take care to end this threat and prevent it from leaving Auroa. Additionally, you have been tasked with helping Rainbow Six find a cure for the affected population. In order to access the production plants, you will need special CBRN equipment and will have to resort to infiltration and elimination tactics.

And with this, the highlight we can find in the event notes, accompanying the next update, is that Ghost Recon Breakpoint prepares a crossover with Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Amber Sky. This link within Tom Clancy’s universe doesn’t seem far-fetched, and it can give you an extra point in your narrative and experience. We will also find new rewards, exclusive of this event, such as uniforms, weapons, even, items from other events like Terminator and Resistance, that will be available for a limited time.

You have to wait for January 21 arrives for the new Operation Ambar to be deployed from Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will coincide with a free week for the Ubisoft game. In this way, it is intended that the community can share with new users an action game that continues to fight to compete with so many other multiplayer offerings. And it sure is the beginning of a year full of content.

They analyze the performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Xbox Series X

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC.