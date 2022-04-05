Do you remember when Ubisoft released Ghost Recon Breakpoint two years ago, openly embracing the NFT world? If you don’t remember anything it is quite understandable since, as you could imagine, it was a total disaster, so much so that it was permanently sidelined by Ubisoft itself.

So, as announced on the official Twitter profile, the sad story of Ghost Recon Breakpoint ends here, with very few players active and with that NFT Quartz which infuriated most of the audience. In fact, the Ubisoft service was certainly a first test bed for NFTs in the gaming world but also a dangerous space for speculators of all kinds, with figures requested really without the slightest sense.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi – Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022



After several updates, including Ghost Experience and the return of Sam Fisher, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will no longer see major updates but will not disappear out of the blue. The servers will remain active, even if it is not specified for how long.