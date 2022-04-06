The closure to the support of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, two years after its debut, it obviously does not mark the end of the brand. With the battle royale Frontline coming, it seems that next year we could see a new official chapter, according to new rumors.

Developed by Ubisoft Paristhe new project has code name “Over” and having been in production for more than a year, it could down to the first quarter of 2023 or maximum by the beginning of 2024. This according to Kotaku, who also points out how the project also appeared in the big leak that hit Nvidia a few weeks ago.

In the meantime, therefore, we could perhaps find Frontline, even if it continues through a stormy development and give the last farewell to Breakpoint, among other things always developed by the Parisian division of Ubisoft. There are no further details at the moment but an official chapter seems to really serve the brand to recover.

