Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The people of Ismailia Governorate (northern Egypt) were surprised by the presence of an unknown statue that had not existed before in one of the most famous streets near the governorate building there, on Saturday, which caused a state of terror as it resembled a “ghost” and some tried to stay away from it as well as prevent their children from passing in the street .

The pioneers of social networking sites circulated pictures of the statue between a supporter who believes that it was executed by a genius as if he was coming out of a foreign film and exhibitions indicating that it terrifies children and distorts the general shape of the streets, demanding its removal.

In a government intervention to resolve the matter, the local authorities are preparing to remove the statue permanently, justifying that such matters require licenses, procedures and technical committees to approve it.