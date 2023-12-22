Film was nominated by the Brazilian Cinema Academy to represent the country in the Best International Film category

A Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesorganizer of the Oscars, announced on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) the shortlist for the 2024 awards. The Brazilian film “Ghost Portraits”selected by Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Visual Arts to represent Brazil in the competition for Best International Film, was not chosen in the pre-selection.

The film could still compete in the Best Documentary category, but it also did not make the preliminary list of 15 works. The award ceremony for the winners will be held on March 10, 2024.

“Ghost Portraits” is a production by Pernambuco filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho. The production was selected from 28 films by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Visual Arts.

Premiering on 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festivalin France, in May this year, the film portrays the city center of Recife and revisits how cinemas in the capital of Pernambuco served as spaces for socializing during the 20th century.

The production took 7 years to complete, from pre-production to post-production, which includes research, filming and editing. “Ghost Portraits” arrived in Brazilian cinemas on August 24, 2023.

Watch the trailer (1min26s):