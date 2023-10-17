Ghost – Phantom: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Tuesday 17 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, Ghost – Fantasma, a 1990 film directed by Jerry Zucker and starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, will be broadcast. It achieved enormous public success, winning, among other things, 2 Oscars: one for best original screenplay (awarded to Bruce Joel Rubin), the other for best supporting actress, which went to Whoopi Goldberg. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

New York. Sam Wheat is a bank employee who leads a happy life with his girlfriend Molly Jensen, a promising artist but with a fragile character, with whom he moves into a loft to start living together. One day, Sam, inspecting some current accounts, notices the presence of large sums of money, probably dirty: he then decides to block the account via password to investigate the matter later and only informs Carl Bruner, his colleague and best friend. That same evening, after seeing a show together at the theater, Sam and Molly are followed by a thief. Sam comes to blows with the shady individual, trying to foil the robbery, but is killed by a gunshot that goes off inadvertently during the fight with the bandit. While the latter runs away and Molly, desperate, calls for help, Sam finds himself at his side, in disbelief, in the form of a ghost; God calls her soul back to Heaven, but he, unable to abandon Molly, chooses to remain on earth to protect her and to try to shed light on her murder.

Ghost – Ghost: the cast

We have seen the plot of Ghost – Ghost, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Patrick SwayzeSam Wheat

Demi MooreMolly Jensen

Whoopi Goldberg: Oda Mae Brown

Tony Goldwyn: Carl Bruner

Rick AvilesWilly Lopez

Bruce Jarchow: Lyle Ferguson

Stephen Root: Police Sergeant

Vincent Schiavelli: Ghost of the Subway

Phil Leeds: Elderly ghost at the hospital

Vivian Bonnell: Ortisha

Angelina Estrada: Rosa Santiago

Armelia McQueen: 1st sister of Oda Mae

Augie Blunt: Orlando

Martina Deignan: Rose

Gail Boggs: Oda Mae’s 2nd sister

Charlotte Zucker: Bank employee

Tom Finnegan: Parker, bank guard

Thom Curley: Loft worker

Laura Drake: Policewoman Wallace

Said Faraj: taxi driver

Derek Thompson: Ortisha’s friend

Arsenio Hall: himself (on television)

Susan Breslau: Susan

Sondra Rubin: nun

Faye Brenner: nun

J. Christopher Sullivan: The Ghost of a Man

Alma Beltran: the ghost of a woman

Sharon Breslau: the cemetery ghost

Mike Jittlov: evil spirits

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ghost – Phantom live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Tuesday 17 October 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.