In addition to Ghost of Yoteithe sequel to Ghost of Tsushima; Sucker Punch, developers of both; want to expand the universe of their games in many more projects through different media to turn it into a franchise, including “at least one movie and other spin-offs”.

It’s official that they are currently working on a movie Ghost of Tsushimafor which Sucker Punch already has a confirmed director, Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick 4 and many more films of the same style, so they are going all out with this move to the big screen.

“When we started working on a sequel, the first question we asked ourselves was ‘what is the DNA of a Ghost game?’ It’s about transporting the player to the romance and beauty of feudal Japan.” the guys at Sucker Punch expressed about the prequel movie of Ghost of Yotei.

Ghost of Yotei: Synopsis and release date

What we know about Ghost of Yotei It’s simple, Sucker Punch is developing this title as a sequel that will take place 300 years after the first installment, and according to the directors it will mark the end of the Ghost games as independent products to soon become the next great multimedia franchise of video games and movies.

Ghost of Yotei It will be available from 2025, there is already a first trailer and some information about the game, however, when more news and updates come out about it, don’t doubt that we will show it to you here at TierraGamer, so follow us and share our website with your friends and acquaintances.

