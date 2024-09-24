To end the most recent State of Play, they decided to go big, and that was with the official reveal of Ghost of Tsushima 2, the long-awaited sequel to that release we had four years ago, competing for the goty of 2020 with The Last of Us: Part II. And in fact, we’ve already seen its first trailer.

You can check it out here:

As seen in the trailer, there will be new battles as well as a story that is still based on ancient Japan, so it is possible to see more allies and a protagonist that has some relation to what we played years ago.

It will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Via: State of Play