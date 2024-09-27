For a few weeks now, PlayStation is very active in various digital events to promote and continue positioning its brand in style, whether with the unveiling of PS5 Prothe celebration of 30th anniversary and of course, the presentation of the titles that will arrive in the coming months.

The most recent Status of Play served to publicize several productions such as The Midnight Walkby the creators of Lost in Random, and Archeage Chroniclesin addition to that Palworld I have finally arrived at PS5, after having debuted several times ago both on computer and on Xbox Series X|S.

It was nice to learn more details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Monster Hunter Wilds that will arrive on the market in the months of October 2024 and February 2025 and that will quickly conquer the hearts of gamers around the planet.

State of Play recap, including: – Ghost of Yōtei

– PS5 Chroma collection

– Astro Bot update

– Monster Hunter Wilds

– Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 25, 2024

Even though PlayStation VR2 has not had the desired commercial success, Sony continues to take steps to ensure that its virtual reality device continues to receive support, which is demonstrated by the future ones. Metro Awakening VR and Hitman 3 VR: Reloadedwhich look very good.

The rumors were confirmed and by December of this year, it will be available Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remasteredwithin the framework of the 25th anniversary of the franchise, while Lunar Remastered Collection will do the same next year, to bring back those legendary role-playing games.

As has been usual for some months, most of the time in the Status of Play It was intended for video games that will be multiplatform and only few new developments were announced in the field. first party focused on both software and hardware.

There will be three new DualSense colors with a chrome theme, as well as a special edition of Fortnite. In the playable section, it will arrive shortly Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and the AstroBot DLC which will add new time challenges and ten additional collectible robots.

The final surprise consisted of the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, called Ghost of Yōteiwhich will seek to make the most of the potential of PS5 and will tell a story located 300 years later than its predecessor and we will embody a new heroine who responds to the name of Atsu.

Almost four years after the launch of PlayStation 5Sony has not been able to find the balance to periodically provide new productions, having to resort to multiple remasters that are gradually beginning to make their installed user base impatient.

There is no doubt of the talent plenty that exists in his studies and an example of this is AstroBot that has become a flagship intellectual property without having to have been conceived as a development AAAbut that brought back the roots of PlayStation’s success throughout history.