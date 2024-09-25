After what many might consider was a long wait, PlayStation and Sucker Punch They finally revealed to Ghost of Yoteia game that will serve as the successor to Ghost of Tsushima.

This announcement was made in the middle of the State of Play in September 2024 where all that characteristic detail in the scenarios and other game mechanics that Ghost of Tsushima had was possible, but now in Ghost of Yotei.

It’s worth noting that not much context is given as to what the story will be. This first trailer was mainly focused on giving the audience a good idea of ​​what they’re in for with this game.

Source: Sucker Punch

First off, we have the new Ghost named Atsu, who has more or less the same abilities as Jin. She has access to a number of weapons that Jin didn’t have at the time.

Erika Ishii is the one who voices Atsu in Ghost of Yotei and you will surely recognize her from her work on other games such as Apex Legends, Destiny 2 or Deathloop.

Source: Sucker Punch

Andrew Goldfarb stated on the PlayStation Blog that: “While we won’t be going into any more story details just yet, we can reveal that Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of ​​Japan known as Hokkaido today. In 1603, this area was outside of Japan’s domain, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans that lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story that we can’t wait to tell.“.

We will have to wait until we know more details about this project which already caught the attention of fans who were waiting for a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and now they will have it in Ghost of Yotei.