Sony is going big with the series, following the announcement of Ghost of Yotei: in addition to the film in the works, there appear to be other projects in the works as well.
As reported by Hermen HulstCEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, to the New York Times, the development of Ghost of Yotei is part of a plan of expansion of Sucker Punch’s “Ghost” franchise towards other forms of entertainment as well, such as cinema and TV series.
“From a business perspective, it makes a lot of sense,” Hulst said. “When a TV show or movie comes out, people are motivated to play it again or have their friends play it again,” he explained, illustrating the concept behind attacking the market from multiple fronts.
In fact, there’s already a movie in the works based on Ghost of Tsushima, currently in the works under the direction of Chad Sthaelski, who also worked on the John Wick films.
A franchise destined to cross over into other media
It is not out of the question that Ghost of Yotei’s release, currently scheduled for a vague 2025, could be adjusted to match that of the film, which would guarantee a significant boost in visibility on several fronts.
However, the project does not seem to be limited to games and films, as it could also include TV series and more.
Hulst seemed very proactive on this front, particularly regarding the Sucker Punch series, which is evidently seen as being suitable for various trans-media adaptations, but we’re still waiting for information on that.
So far, we’ve seen the announcement trailer for Ghost of Yotei and we know that the Ghost of Tsushima movie has been in the works for some time, having been announced for 2021, but we’ve yet to learn the exact release times for either.
