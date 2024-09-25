As reported by Hermen HulstCEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, to the New York Times, the development of Ghost of Yotei is part of a plan of expansion of Sucker Punch’s “Ghost” franchise towards other forms of entertainment as well, such as cinema and TV series.

“From a business perspective, it makes a lot of sense,” Hulst said. “When a TV show or movie comes out, people are motivated to play it again or have their friends play it again,” he explained, illustrating the concept behind attacking the market from multiple fronts.

In fact, there’s already a movie in the works based on Ghost of Tsushima, currently in the works under the direction of Chad Sthaelski, who also worked on the John Wick films.