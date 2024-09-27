In the end, even the last bastion represented by Ghost of Tsushima has fallen and the new Ghost of Yotei has become “woke”, for some, presenting itself with the typical female protagonist strong and determined to upset the status quo. In the generally enthusiastic reception given to the presentation of the new Sucker Punch game during the latest State of Play, several out-of-the-box voices also emerged, especially regarding the choice of the new protagonist, which seems to follow the new trend of many Western productions today . This would see “strong and determined women” as the new models to present to gamers, many of whom seem not to want to accept this at all, seeing a sort of “woke agenda” behind it, or something like that.
It must be said that not all criticisms are to be considered unfounded: despite Jin Sakai has never really been a monster of charisma, it is true that his story and even the ending of Ghost of Tsushima perhaps deserved to be resumed, expanded and concluded, and having abandoned him in such an abrupt way could easily seem like a “betrayal” in his comparisons. From here to thinking that the change of protagonist derives from the desire to follow a new trend is a very simple step, especially if this trend is typically opposed by a certain portion of the public. In short, the more conspiracy-themed questions may be laughable, but the developers’ choice certainly favored controversy, given that a more direct sequel could have made considerable sense.
The great betrayal
Having said that, there is an issue that aggravated the response of part of the public, namely the fact that Ghost of Tsushima was considered somewhat of a champion of triple A Sony “of yesteryear”i.e. the ones with the male protagonist and no reference to “DEI trash” and woke issues.
Despite himself, Jin Sakai found himself playing the role of paradigm of the beautiful characters of the past, in the context of the great first party productions of PlayStation, and the fact of having been supplanted by a samurai, yet another strong woman imposed by the strong powers, has further aggravated the issue. The criticisms echo those already seen towards Assassin’s Creed Shadows, bombarded with negative comments due to the African protagonist.
Curiously, both games actually have solid historical bases of reference: Yasuke really existed, as did samurai women, as we also explained in our recent special on Japanese women warriors. Of course, in both cases they are not exactly standard models, but it is also right to choose protagonists with distinct characteristics compared to other more banal choices. It remains to be seen the impact that these criticisms may have on the actual results of the game: the impression is that the controversies are certainly less regarding Ghost of Yotei compared to the competitor on the part of Ubisoft, but it is not excluded that part of the users affectionate may have tied this “snub” towards Jin to her finger. In any case, it is good to remember that there is nothing particularly forced or unnatural in the presence of Atsu as the protagonist of the new chapter.
