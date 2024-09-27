In the end, even the last bastion represented by Ghost of Tsushima has fallen and the new Ghost of Yotei has become “woke”, for some, presenting itself with the typical female protagonist strong and determined to upset the status quo. In the generally enthusiastic reception given to the presentation of the new Sucker Punch game during the latest State of Play, several out-of-the-box voices also emerged, especially regarding the choice of the new protagonist, which seems to follow the new trend of many Western productions today . This would see “strong and determined women” as the new models to present to gamers, many of whom seem not to want to accept this at all, seeing a sort of “woke agenda” behind it, or something like that.

It must be said that not all criticisms are to be considered unfounded: despite Jin Sakai has never really been a monster of charisma, it is true that his story and even the ending of Ghost of Tsushima perhaps deserved to be resumed, expanded and concluded, and having abandoned him in such an abrupt way could easily seem like a “betrayal” in his comparisons. From here to thinking that the change of protagonist derives from the desire to follow a new trend is a very simple step, especially if this trend is typically opposed by a certain portion of the public. In short, the more conspiracy-themed questions may be laughable, but the developers’ choice certainly favored controversy, given that a more direct sequel could have made considerable sense.